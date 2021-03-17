Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 5,767 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 206,119 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after buying an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI stock opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

