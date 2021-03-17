KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KNYJY has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $2.3095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.81%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

