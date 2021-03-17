Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of KMTUY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.79. 80,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,187. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

