Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

KLPEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS KLPEF opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

