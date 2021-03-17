KLAYswap Protocol Price Hits $15.76 (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 170.3% higher against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $91.99 million and $27.00 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $15.76 or 0.00028679 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.86 or 0.00458182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00063721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00057578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00074387 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.34 or 0.00580937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

