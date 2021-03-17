KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by 73.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 43,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $811,885.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 646,537 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,999. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

