KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by 73.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,291 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $246,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,537 shares of company stock worth $12,154,999. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

