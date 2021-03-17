Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce sales of $65.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.27 million to $65.70 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $69.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $266.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.12 million to $270.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $275.75 million, with estimates ranging from $269.81 million to $281.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,433,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 60,173 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 424,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

