Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of KL opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth about $112,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

