Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.38 ($88.69).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €77.84 ($91.58) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.94. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

