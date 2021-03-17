Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

Shares of KIN stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $193.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $65,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,564 shares of company stock worth $1,365,438. Corporate insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.