Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) Insider Acquires A$31,750.00 in Stock

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) insider Giuseppe (Joe) Graziano purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$31,750.00 ($22,678.57).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.08.

Kin Mining Company Profile

Kin Mining NL engages in the development and exploration of gold and base metal properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Cardinia Gold Project, which covers an area of approximately 285 square kilometers comprises 139 tenements located in the North-Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

