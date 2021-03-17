Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 316.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $42,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after acquiring an additional 162,971 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,823,000 after buying an additional 47,111 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average is $138.57.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

