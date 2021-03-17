KeyCorp Weighs in on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $446.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.