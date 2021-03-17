KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NN in a report issued on Sunday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NNBR opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NN by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,778,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 582,469 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NN by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,145 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

