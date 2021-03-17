KeyCorp Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $80.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

