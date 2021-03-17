KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

