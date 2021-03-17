Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 11th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $128.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 90,792 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

