Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €62.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Befesa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €53.90 ($63.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($70.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €55.07 and a 200 day moving average of €44.94.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

