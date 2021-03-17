Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 4,400 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 878,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,712,850.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$65,000.00.

TSE:CMG opened at C$6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.39. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.42 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.22 million and a PE ratio of 22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 87.41%.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

