Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,823 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Celestica by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,012,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 1,632,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Celestica by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,742,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after buying an additional 1,549,370 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,608,000 after acquiring an additional 891,650 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,258,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 374,790 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLS shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

