Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $891.90 million, a PE ratio of 139.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $801,215. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

