Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,815.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

NYSE:DECK opened at $338.70 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $345.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.50 and a 200-day moving average of $275.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

