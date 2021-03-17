Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 109,514 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,514 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.