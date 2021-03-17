Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

KMPR opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,056,000 after buying an additional 453,444 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kemper by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after buying an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

