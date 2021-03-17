Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

