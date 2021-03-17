Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of New Providence Acquisition worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPA. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,237,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,743,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $25.37.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

