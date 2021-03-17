KE (NYSE:BEKE) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BEKE. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

BEKE opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

