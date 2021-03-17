Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have commented on KDMN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kadmon by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 66,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Kadmon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Kadmon by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 1,248,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 65,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $731.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.