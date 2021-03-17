K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Insider Andrew Robert Melbourne Sells 54,255 Shares

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) insider Andrew Robert Melbourne sold 54,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £160,052.25 ($209,109.29).

LON K3C opened at GBX 287.50 ($3.76) on Wednesday. K3 Capital Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 116.08 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 275.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £197.08 million and a P/E ratio of 32.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.84%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on K3 Capital Group from GBX 309 ($4.04) to GBX 329 ($4.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

