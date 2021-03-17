K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$41.00 and last traded at C$40.61, with a volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434.76 million and a P/E ratio of 114.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

