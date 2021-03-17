Justin Spencer Sells 5,685 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $231,095.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Justin Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Justin Spencer sold 5,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $253,825.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Justin Spencer sold 6,490 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $282,899.10.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

