Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,471 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Just Energy Group worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 936.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $21,750,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

NYSE JE opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Just Energy Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Just Energy Group from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Just Energy Group from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.40.

Just Energy Group Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.