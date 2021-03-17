Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,260.7% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 32,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $132.08. The company had a trading volume of 155,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,453,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,280,393. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,562,151 shares of company stock valued at $937,273,419 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.01.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

