Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,469 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up 2.7% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $4,703,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.77. 9,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,746. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $82.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

