Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,150 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.16.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 737,749 shares of company stock valued at $163,442,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,457. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

