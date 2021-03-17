JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€3.10” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.65) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.91 ($3.43).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

