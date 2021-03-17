Joseph Terracciano Sells 750 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $22,035.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 3,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,811. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

