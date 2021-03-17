Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

