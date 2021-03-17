Johnson Rice Reiterates Accumulate Rating for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)‘s stock had its “accumulate” rating reissued by Johnson Rice in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $88.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

EOG opened at $70.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

