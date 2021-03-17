Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 43,007 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

