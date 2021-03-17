JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given New $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.64.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

