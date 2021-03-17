Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Update

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the February 11th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 382.0 days.

Jet2 stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Jet2 has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

