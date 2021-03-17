JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.58.

NYSE JELD opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

