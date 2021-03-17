Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Derwent London in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Derwent London’s FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of DWVYF stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

