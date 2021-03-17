Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
