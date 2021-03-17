Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

MRWSY stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

