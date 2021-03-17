Jean-Briac Perrette Sells 199,017 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jean-Briac Perrette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of Discovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10.

Discovery stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $76.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

