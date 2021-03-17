JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,107,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22. JD.com has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

