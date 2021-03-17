Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 11th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,089.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCRRF opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Jcr Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Jcr Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

