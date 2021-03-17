Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in February

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the February 11th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter.

JOF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 88,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,773. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

